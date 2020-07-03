Home | News | General | Woman drills nails, hot iron on 10 yrs old domestic help’s head

By Dennis Agbo

A Woman, Mrs. Ifeoma Ezeugwu has been arrested by the police in Enugu state for drilling nails in two places into the head of a-10 years old girl, Miss Chinonye Nnadi.

The woman also allegedly used hot electric iron all over the body of the teenage girl.

The WomenAids Collective, WACOL, who made disclosure of the incident to newsmen in Enugu described the incident as “Evil and Horrific violence on a girl-child.”

Founding Director of WACOL /Tamar SARC, Prof. Joy Ngozi Ezeilo said her office was alerted, on Friday, about the case of the ten 10 years old Chinonye, who sustained grievous bodily harm at the hands of the so-called ‘Madam’ relative that she works for as domestic help.

“This is gory and torture of a young innocent girl whose only crime is being born to a poor widow who had to give her up to live with someone in the hope that she will get an education and survive. We pray that she recovers.

“We demand full wrath of the law on this woman that inflicted such a level of physical injury on this girl.

“I spoke to the distraught mother of the victim. She is a poor widow living in a rural village in Aku, near Nsukka, Enugu state.

“It is time to eradicate child labour, ban and punish heavily anyone using children as domestic help. The Child Rights Act and the NAPTIP Act must be effectively enforced. WACOL will follow through to ensure that justice is done in this matter.”

Ezeilo appreciated Enugu residents who she said severally informed and sought WACOL’s intervention on such matters.

Vanguard

