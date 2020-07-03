Home | News | General | NNPC Chief Operations Officer, Ewubare resigns barely one year in office

The Chief Operating Officer of Joint Ventures and Business Development at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Roland Ewubare, has resigned from the firm.

It was gathered on Friday that the COO resigned abruptly from the corporation on Wednesday morning, after working with the national oil firm for about five years..

Ewubare, who hails from Nigeria’s South-South region, worked as a close adviser to the late Group Managing Director of NNPC, Maikanti Baru.

In a message he sent to our correspondent on Friday, the former NNPC COO debunked claims that he resigned due to feud with the management of the corporation.

He said, “My brother, No feud at all. The GMD (Mele Kyari) is my very close friend and ally. He has been super supportive. I’m leaving to return to my family in the United States.

“I have been in NNPC for five years mostly away from them. With the pandemic, I can’t travel to visit them and they can’t come to visit me. It’s tough. At the core, I’m a family man. Stepping down solely for personal family reasons. That’s the truth.”

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...