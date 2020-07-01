Home | News | General | Nigeria’s Debt Profile Hits N28.63 Trillion

The total public debt portfolio of Nigeria has risen to N28.63tn, the Debt Management Office announced on Thursday.

In its Public Debt Portfolio report released on Thursday night, the DMO explained that the country’s total debt rose from the N27.4tn recorded in December 2019 to N28.63tn in March 2020..

This indicates that within a space of three months, the country’s public debt portfolio grew by N1.23tn, representing 4.48 per cent.

Nigeria’s total external debt obligations as of the end of March this year stood at N9.99tn, the debt office also stated.

The N9.99tn is about N970bn higher than N9.02trn which was recorded as external debt obligations in December 2020.The debt office said the country’s domestic debt was N18.64tn, representing 65.11 per cent of the Nigeria’s debt stock.

