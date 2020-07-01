Home | News | General | Nigeria’s Debt Profile Hits N28.63 Trillion
NNPC Chief Operations Officer, Ewubare resigns barely one year in office
N2.5bn Fraud: Court Jails Union Bank Hackers

Nigeria’s Debt Profile Hits N28.63 Trillion



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 10 hours 57 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The total public debt portfolio of Nigeria has risen to N28.63tn, the Debt Management Office announced on Thursday.

In its Public Debt Portfolio report released on Thursday night, the DMO explained that the country’s total debt rose from the N27.4tn recorded in December 2019 to N28.63tn in March 2020..

alt

This indicates that within a space of three months, the country’s public debt portfolio grew by N1.23tn, representing 4.48 per cent.

Nigeria’s total external debt obligations as of the end of March this year stood at N9.99tn, the debt office also stated.

The N9.99tn is about N970bn higher than N9.02trn which was recorded as external debt obligations in December 2020.The debt office said the country’s domestic debt was N18.64tn, representing 65.11 per cent of the Nigeria’s debt stock.

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 191