You Won’t Believe The Number Of People Who Applied For N-Power In Just 1 Week

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development commenced the enrolment process of the third batch of the N-Power beneficiaries on 26th June 2020.

It has been revealed that the online portal for the recruitment of the third batch of N-Power enrolees has witnessed over 3million applications in a week..

A week after the portal was opened for application, the ministry said over 3million applications have been received, The Nation reports.

The Government said 400,000 applicants will be absorbed into the third batch of its N-Power National Social Investment Scheme (NSIP).

The update on the application exercise is contained in a statement in Abuja on Friday by the Deputy Director Information of the ministry, Rhoda Iliya.

The statement reads: “Enrolment of beneficiaries for N-power Batch C commenced on Friday June 26th2020 and has received over 3 Million applications since the portal opened.

“The application process will be concluded as soon as possible to provide additional Nigerian youths access to the programme.”

The Ministry also announced the disengagement of Independent Monitors recruited to monitor Batch A and B of the N-Power programme as well as other National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP).

According to the ministry, they will be disengaged on July 31.

The Minister thanked the Independent Monitors for their service in monitoring the activities and programmes of the NSIP.

She said: “As we commence the transition of Batch A and B N-Power beneficiaries, the ministry will conclude activities of the Independent Monitors enrolled with those two batches by 31st July 2020.

“The Federal Government appreciates their support during the period of engagement and looks forward to on-boarding a new set of monitors with the roll-out of the Integrated National Social Investment Programme, set to kick off when the new N-Power Batch C beneficiaries come onboard”.

