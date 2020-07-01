Home | News | General | Churches, mosques remain closed in Lagos – Gov. Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government has said that worship centres would remain closed in the state despite the partial reopening of schools.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said this on Friday during a televised briefing at Alausa Ikeja..

He said the worship centres are to “remain shut until further notice”.

Sanwo-Olu also reiterated that “all restrictions applying to mass gatherings will remain in force”.

He said, “Places of worship will remain CLOSED in Lagos State, until further notice.

“All Social and Events Centers, and Social Clubs, will also remain closed, for now.

“All bars, day and night clubs, cinemas, games arcades, beaches, and beach fronts, gyms and spas continue to remain CLOSED.

“Eateries and restaurants are to continue to open as normal for takeout only. In-dining is still Prohibited.”

