Churches, mosques remain closed in Lagos – Gov. Sanwo-Olu
- 11 hours 20 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Lagos State Government has said that worship centres would remain closed in the state despite the partial reopening of schools.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said this on Friday during a televised briefing at Alausa Ikeja..
He said the worship centres are to “remain shut until further notice”.
Sanwo-Olu also reiterated that “all restrictions applying to mass gatherings will remain in force”.
He said, “Places of worship will remain CLOSED in Lagos State, until further notice.
“All Social and Events Centers, and Social Clubs, will also remain closed, for now.
“All bars, day and night clubs, cinemas, games arcades, beaches, and beach fronts, gyms and spas continue to remain CLOSED.
“Eateries and restaurants are to continue to open as normal for takeout only. In-dining is still Prohibited.”
Details later…
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles