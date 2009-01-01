Donald Trump’s girlfriend tests positive for COVID-19
- 2 hours 18 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News television personality who is dating Donald Trump Jr, had traveled to South Dakota to see the US president’s Fourth of July speech and celebration fireworks at Mount Rushmore.
Guilfoyle, 51, was immediately isolated after discovering she had the virus in a routine test conducted on anyone expected to come in close contact with the president, the New York Times reported.
In a statement to the newspaper, Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign’s finance committee, said: “She’s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she’s asymptomatic.”
He added: “As a precaution (she) will cancel all upcoming events. Donald Trump Jr was tested negative, but as a precaution is also self-isolating and is canceling all public events.”
Trump Jr’s girlfriend, Guilfoyle is the third person close to the US president to return a positive COVID-19 test, US media reported.
Others include Trump’s personal valet and the US vice president’s press secretary.
The pandemic has claimed nearly 130,000 American lives and a recent resurgence “puts the entire country at risk,” top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has said.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles