I offer something different to United’s attack, says Ighalo
- 2 hours 29 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, says he offers a different quality to Manchester United’s attack that fellow strikers Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial do not possess.
Ighalo, who was speaking with United Review programme, said he could play as a striker with his back to the goal.
The Nigerian has scored five times in four starts for United since moving on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua in January.
“Anthony Martial is very skillful. He’s a direct striker. He likes to play with the ball at his feet,” Ighalo said.
“Rashy (Marcus Rashford) likes to run in behind. I think I bring different things to the strikers we have.
“I can play with my back to goal, I can keep the ball. I’m strong so it’s different, you know, and for the different games, we play different patterns and with different strategies.
“So it’s good to have different types of striker in order to accomplish what you want.”
He added, “I think I’ve gained more experience now and I push my game a little bit more than when I was at Watford.
“I think I’m even stronger now than I was then and have a bit more fighting ability to give, plus I have the experience to do what it takes on the field to score goals and to help the team. I feel I have improved from then to now,” he added.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles