I offer something different to United’s attack, says Ighalo

Ighalo, who was speaking with United Review programme, said he could play as a striker with his back to the goal.

The Nigerian has scored five times in four starts for United since moving on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua in January.

“Anthony Martial is very skillful. He’s a direct striker. He likes to play with the ball at his feet,” Ighalo said.



“Rashy (Marcus Rashford) likes to run in behind. I think I bring different things to the strikers we have.

“I can play with my back to goal, I can keep the ball. I’m strong so it’s different, you know, and for the different games, we play different patterns and with different strategies.

“So it’s good to have different types of striker in order to accomplish what you want.”

He added, “I think I’ve gained more experience now and I push my game a little bit more than when I was at Watford.

“I think I’m even stronger now than I was then and have a bit more fighting ability to give, plus I have the experience to do what it takes on the field to score goals and to help the team. I feel I have improved from then to now,” he added.

Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers