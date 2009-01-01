Home | News | General | BREAKING: Another Nigerian governor tests positive for coronavirus

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi on Saturday, July 4, confirmed that he has contracted the deadly coronavirus pandemic which has also encroached into the state.

Umahi announced his coronavirus status in a statement on Saturday, adding that some of his aides have also tested positive for the deadly pandemic, Channels TV reports.

Although the governor revealed that he is asymptomatic at the moment, Umahi stated that he has gone into self-isolation in line with protocols given by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The governor went on to say that until further notice he will attend all meetings virtually; he called on all residents in the state to strictly observe all safety measure to curb the spread of the disease.

