European giants announce big signing of ex Nigerian star who accused late Keshi of dirty deal

- Taye Taiwo has joined Doxa Katokopias in the Cyprus League after leaving Finland

- The ex Super Eagles defender will now be playing for his 11th career club

- Taiwo played for RoPS last season where he scored one goal in 27 games

Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo has moved to Cyprus to continue his football career and has joined top division side Doxa Katokopias on a one year contract deal.

The club in Cyprus confirmed the deal by posting the photo of the Nigerian defender and hope that he will be of great help to their campaign next season in all competition.

Before moving to Cyprus, Taye Taiwo who was known for his superb shot with left leg played in the Finnish topflight last year and scored just a goal after 27 games.

Taye Taiwo who started his playing career in the Nigerian topflight with Lobi Stars is a complete journeyman having played in England, France, Turkey and Italy.

He enjoyed good time while playing for Italian side AC Milan where he won the hearts of many fans during his time before he moved out of the club.

“The Association, Doxa Katokopia announce the start of co-operation with the Nigerian football player Taye Taiwo.

“He chose to fight with the number 33. We welcome Taye Taiwo to the Doxa family and wish him every success,'' the club announced.

Taye Taiwo, Nigerian defender, moves to Cyprus to join Doxa Katokopias (photo: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how former Super Eagles defender Taiye Taiwo pointed an accusing finger on late Super Eagles coach Stephen Keshi claiming that his dirty deals forced him out of the Super Eagles.

Taiye Taiwo is one of the best left full backs who have played for the Super Eagles considering his speed, shots and high goal scoring sense when he was wearing green and white jersey.

The former AC Milan defender played 53 games for the Super Eagles scoring five goals before he stopped playing for the Nigerian national senior men's team.

And while speaking with Face TV Africa in live video interview and observed by Legit.ng, Taiye Taiwo explained to the host of the program and Yoruba actor Afeez Abiodun Owo that he left the Super Eagles when late Stephen Keshi came with what he did not like.

