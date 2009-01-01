Man United 'agree' 5-year mega deal with top English winger who will replace Ighalo
- Jadon Sancho could be moving to Manchester United at the end of the season
- The Red Devils are said to have agreed five-year deal
- Sancho is also being wanted by Premier League giants Chelsea
Jadon Sancho is now on the verge of moving to the Premier League as Manchester United have reportedly agreed a five-year deal with the Borussia Dortmund star for a summer move.
The performances of Sancho for Borussia Dortmund has been impressive in which many clubs are interested in signing him in Europe.
Duncan Castles' Transfer Podcast has claimed the 20-year-old has agreed terms with the Red Devils for a huge contract.
Sancho's initial contract with the Red Devils will be worth £140,000-per-week but could rise to £200,000-per-week further into the deal.
Sancho's signature would likely see him start alongside Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to create one of the world's most exciting attacks.
Manchester United have been impressive since football returned back to Europe and Solskjaer is planning to bolster his squad for the coming season.
Jadon Sancho: Man United reportedly agree 5-year deal with the winger (photo: Getty)
Source: Getty Images
United must however try their best to finish among the top four this season which will attract more players to Old Trafford.
Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Jadon Sancho 'unofficially confirmed' Manchester United would be his new club in the coming season, according to reports.
United will have to cough out a massive £100 million for the high-flying Borussia Dortmund star.
It is understood that other Premier League sides Chelsea and Liverpool have given up on the England international.
According to Irish Independent, the 20-year-old has unofficially confirmed that he is destined to join the Old Trafford giants.
Reports claim Sancho will be handed the famous No.7 whether or not the Red Devils qualify for next season's Champions League.
Sancho has scored 31 goals and provided another 42 assists in the Bundesliga this season and has recorded incredible figures ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Mess at age 20.
He also became the fastest footballer and teenager in Bundesliga history to reach 25 goals in his recent strike against Hertha Berlin.
