Tests conducted on US president as Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend tests positive for coronavirus

- Kimberly who is girlfriend to Donald Trump Jnr received her positive tests results on Friday, July 3

- She is the latest member of Trump's inner circle to contract the virus

- The senior fundraiser for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign had travelled with him to South Dakota but did not attend the event after getting the positive tests results

- Tests results on Trump and his eldest son turned out to be negative

Kimberly Guilfoyle who is the girlfriend to Donald Trump's eldest son has tested positive for coronavirus.

Guilfoyle tested positive for the virus on Friday, July 3, before attending an event with the US president.

Kimberly who is a former Fox News television personality and a senior fundraiser for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign becomes the latest member of Trump's inner circle to contract the virus.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is a senior fundraiser for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

According to the New York Times, the senior fundraiser for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign had travelled with him to South Dakota but did not attend the event after getting the positive tests results.

Tests were conducted on the US president and his son which later turned out to be negative.

ABC News reported that Kimberly a close aide to Trump was asymptomatic.

The news also comes as the US is experiencing a huge spike in coronavirus cases and at a time when Trump is receiving criticism on his response to the coronavirus crisis.

According to The Guardian, the virus has killed over 120,000 Americans.

As COVID-19 continues to cause job loss in the United States, a lot of people have been processing unemployment benefits.

The same was the case in Kentucky on Wednesday, June 17, as hundreds of people lined up outside a temporary unemployment benefits office in the state capitol in Frankfort.

According to NBC News, those that lost their jobs were there to speak to a representative in person in hope of claiming their unemployment benefits.

Around 44 million Americans were reported to have filed for first-time unemployment benefits since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

