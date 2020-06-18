Home | News | General | Edo 2020: Doors open for Obaseki as he gets new NYSC certificate

- Governor Godwin Obaseki has crossed a very difficult barrier ahead of the Edo gubernatorial poll

- The NYSC has issued a new discharge certificate to the Edo state governor

- This came after a committee of the APC disqualified Obaseki over alleged NYSC certificate forgery

Since his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor Godwin Obaseki has continued to be faced with open doors in his bod to retain his seat in Edo.

Just recently, Governor Obaseki was issued a new discharge certificate by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) which came the serial code A 004280695.

Before this, a defunct screening committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had disqualified Obaseki while he prepared to contest in the primary election in Edo.

The committee had alleged that Obaseki forged his university certificate only to appear eligible for the governorship primary.

The new document was signed on behalf of the scheme by its director-general, K.N. Okonofua.

In the memo containing the NYSC's decision, Okonofua said: “We refer to your letter referenced OEG/ABJ/99/VOL.IV/172 dated 18th June 2020, on the above subject matter.

“I am directed to inform you that after the investigation, the management of the National Youth Service Corps has approved a new certificate of National Service reflecting the surname OBASEKI be produced as earlier certificate number 063107 dated 6th August 1980 has been cancelled due to an error in the surname OBASEK."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obaseki had denied allegations that he forged a certificate of the University of Ibadan.

According to him, he was not in any way like people who burn buildings to cover up their certificate scandals.

The governor added that forging a certificate issued by the University of Ibadan, a foremost citadel of learning, was next to impossible.

Recall that three chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) dragged Obaseki to court alleging that the Bachelor of Arts (B.A) certificate in Classical Studies obtained by him from the University of Ibadan was forged.

His words: “They say I forged my certificate. How can you forge the certificate of the University of Ibadan? I am not like those that burn buildings to cover up their certificate issues.”

He advised the people to be wary of the antics of those spreading rumours ahead of the Edo governorship election scheduled for September this year.

