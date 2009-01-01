Home | News | General | Edo election: Atiku sends powerful message to Wike on new appointment

- Atiku Abubakar has reacted to Governor Wike’s new appointment by the PDP

- Ahead of the Edo governorship election scheduled for September, the party appointed Wike as the chairman of the campaign council

- In his congratulatory message, Atiku said he was confident Wike and other members of the council will work hard to ensure Governor Obaseki wins the election

As the Edo state gubernatorial election draws nearer, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has sent a congratulatory message to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on his new appointment.

Wike was appointed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the chairman of Edo state governorship election national campaign council while Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa will be supporting him as vice-chairman.

Atiku expressed optimism that Wike, Fintiri and other members of the council will do a very good job in making sure the party cruises to victory in the coming election.

"I am confident that your leadership, supported by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, the vice-chairman, and other members of the PDP #Edo2020 Council will work assiduously for the victory of Governor Obaseki, and set Edo State on the path of even greater development," Atiku's post on Twitter read.

Many of his followers were not to please with the congratulatory message as they questioned his motive.

King Henry wrote: "Shameless post. Wike has muscled these men and made dem boy boy...Just imagine such nonsense from Atiku, no self respect again...Just see where his name even came under, member...God no go shame us ooo."

Replying to Atiku's tweet, @Chalzameh1 wrote: "All na Wash to make Governor Wike spend the refund wey Buhari give am. Trust Wike, Chishi no go comot... Governor Obaseki will loose from all indications. His Boys said so..."

@seun_obalola is wondering if the post is Atiku's way of patronising Wike to spend Rivers state money on Edo election.

@UGOsaintcristo said politicians will not stop surprising him. He asked if Wike's appointment is some sort of achievement.

As the political battle in Edo state gets more intense, Governor Wike earlier took a swipe at the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The Rivers governor said on Wednesday, July 1, that Ize-Iyamu was rejected by the people of Edo state in 2016 because they saw he would not be a good governor.

Recall that Ize-Iyamu contested on the platform of the PDP against Obaseki who was then in the APC in 2016. Now the tables have turned as both men have switched parties.

