Home | News | General | FCE Abeokuta shuts down as health worker dies of COVID-19, 2 test positive

- The Federal College of Education in Abeokuta, Ogun state, has lost one of its workers to COVID-19

- Following the death, the management has shut down the college to stop further spread of the virus

- Two other workers who tested positive are in isolation where they are receiving treatment

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

A health worker who contracted the deadly COVID-19 has died in Abeokuta. Following the death, the Federal College of Education, Osiele, Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, has been shut down.

Two other workers at the medical centre have also tested positive for coronavirus and are currently in isolation, undergoing treatment, The Cable reports.

This was disclosed in a statement by the registrar of the institution, Adedayo Adebayo, on Friday, July 3.

“A report carried out attributed the cause of death of one of the medical personnel that transited to immortality lately to complications that arose from COVID-19,” he said.

Alleged N2bn agric loan scam: Court restrains Ebonyi govt from probing former SSG

According to him, the management took the decision to shut down the college to contain the spread of the virus.

FCE Abeokuta was shut following the death of a health worker who contracted COVID-19

Source: UGC

Adebayo advised those who came in contact with the affected workers in recent times to go for COVID-19 test so as to know their health status and seek necessary medical intervention.

“The management condoles with the bereaved family and the college community and prays that God grants all the succour to bear the irreparable loss," he added.

Adebayo also said the college management is praying for the speedy and total recovery of the affected staff.

Meanwhile, despite the coronavirus ravaging the world, some people still find ways of coping in these trying times and making themselves happy.

A hilarious video was shared on Twitter on Thursday, July 2, showing two patients busting serious dance moves in the hospital.

One of the men had his arm in a sling and the other was using a walker to get around. Although both patients, who were seen wearing face masks, had injuries, it did not stop them from enjoying themselves.

Meet Nigerian woman saving the earth from destruction, various harms (photo)

The post was shared by social media user @BlackLwendo, who did not reveal when or where the clip was filmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The post garnered a lot of reactions from tweeps who were of the opinion that coronavirus has got nothing on both men.

In other news, Nigerian film boss, Jason Njoku, has warned those who have already recovered from the virus about the troubles that they could face after.

The Iroko TV boss used his mother as an example seeing as she was a COVID-19 survivor. Jason shared a link on Twitter about what recovery could look like for many survivors and he mentioned how his mother was still very far from back to normal despite leaving the hospital 15 weeks ago.

Many Nigerians still don't believe Coronavirus exists - NOA DG | Legit TV

Kano begins house-to-house sample collection for Covid-19 test, relaxes lockdown on these days

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...