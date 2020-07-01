”Men are tired of dating broke, demanding, uneducated, poor and lazy women” – Twitter Influencer, Dr Toolz
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
A popular Nigerian Lady on twitter known as ‘Dr. Toolz’, has taken to the micro-blogging platform to advise her fellow ladies to step up their effort when it comes to securing the bag..
According to Toolz, Men are also tired of dating Lazy, demanding and broke women, hence the need to Step Up.
I don’t know who needs to hear this but Men are also tired of dating broke, demanding, uneducated, poor and lazy women. Step up sis!!— Dr Toolz (@toolzbabe) July 4, 2020
I don’t know who needs to hear this but Men are also tired of dating broke, demanding, uneducated, poor and lazy women. Step up sis!!— Dr Toolz (@toolzbabe) July 4, 2020
I don’t know who needs to hear this but Men are also tired of dating broke, demanding, uneducated, poor and lazy women. Step up sis!!— Dr Toolz (@toolzbabe) July 4, 2020
I don’t know who needs to hear this but Men are also tired of dating broke, demanding, uneducated, poor and lazy women. Step up sis!!— Dr Toolz (@toolzbabe) July 4, 2020
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles