Home | News | General | COVID-19: Goodluck Jonathan Donates Palliatives To 20 States (List)

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) has presented items to 20 states in its ongoing distribution of palliatives since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic says Ms Gloria Dede, Head of the Bayelsa Office of the foundation.

According to her efforts are on the way to ensure that items get to other states of the country in the bid to ameliorate the hardship Nigerians are facing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic..

States listed to have benefitted include Anambra, Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Bayelsa, Cross River and Delta States.

Others are Edo, Ekiti, Kebbi, Taraba, Zamfara, Sokoto, Oyo, Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Rivers and Akwa Ibom.

Dede who stated this on Friday while presenting some items to the Bayelsa State Government disclosed that the recent exercise is the second phase of distribution, as the organisation had earlier made an outreach to some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the Federal Capital Terretory (FCT) in April this year.

She explained that the gesture was to complement the COVID – 19 response efforts of the various state governments.

Ms Dede said: “Food items such as rice and beans, sanitizers and other sanitary materials have been shared to Internally Displaced Persons Camps (IDPs) in the FCT and 20 other states.

The COVID- 19 pandemic has brought about a devastating impact on economies and governance around the world, thereby affecting the lives and livelihood of millions of citizens.

For us, at the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, our gesture today is a way of complementing the efforts of different state governments by providing these palliatives to help cushion the economic impact in many homes. This presentation is an ongoing process and we are determined to cover other states in the country. So far, we covered 20 state and some IDPs in the FCT.

”For Bayelsa we are giving a token of 1,000 5kg bags of rice and beans to the state government as a way of complimenting their COVID- 19 response strategy”

The Bayelsa State, Governor, Senator Douye Diri, who was represented by his Chief Staff, Chief Benson Agadaga thanked the Foundation for its support.

He stated that, Bayelsa State aligns with the mission and vision of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation as it in tandem with the prosperity agenda of the present administration.

“We look forward to partnering with your Foundation in more areas so that we can build a peaceful prosperous and inclusive Bayelsa” Agadaga added.

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...