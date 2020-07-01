Home | News | General | Read charge sheet of Hushpuppi’s crimes as he appeared in court today

Earlier, we reported that embattled Nigerian socialite, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas better known as Ray Hushpuppi, who was extradited to the United States by the Dubai police earlier this week is said to have conspired to launder hundreds of millions of dollars from the likes of a U.S. law firm, a foreign bank and an English Premier League soccer club.

The alleged fraudster who is facing a 20 year jail term made his initial U.S. court appearance on Friday morning in Chicago…

The 28-pages charge sheet of the crimes of Hushpuppi has been shared on the internet with charges such as him allegedly “tricking one of the law firm’s paralegals into wiring money intended for the client’s real estate refinancing to a bank account that was controlled by Abbas and the co-conspirators,”

It said Hushpuppi’s schemes also targeted a U.S. law firm, a foreign bank and an English Premier League soccer club.

“The affidavit also alleges that Abbas conspired to launder funds stolen in a $14.7 million cyber-heist from a foreign financial institution in February 2019, in which the stolen money was sent to bank accounts around the world.

Here are screenshots below,

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...