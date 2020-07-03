Five dead as boat capsizes in Lagos





Five people have been confirmed dead after a boat conveying passengers capsized in Owode-Ibeshe area of Ikorodu, Lagos state.





The boat, branded as Lalek Marine, was reported to have conveyed passengers from Ebute-Ero in Ikorodu on Friday.





Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, general manager of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), who confirmed the incident, said 16 passengers have been rescued.





“On the 3rd of July, 2020 a 20-capacity passenger boat with the name LALEK MARINE is suspected to have left Ebute Ero Jetty around 8pm (after approved sailing time which is 6pm), and didn’t arrive at its destination which was Ikorodu Terminal. The boat was said to have capsized at Owode Ibeshe, not too far away from Ikorodu,” he said in a statement.





“As at the time of filing in this report, more than 20 passengers were presumed to be on board the ill-fated boat.





“Rescue effort commenced on Saturday morning with the commissioner of transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde; General Manager, LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel; LASWA search party, local boat operators, marine police and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).





“So far, 16 passengers have been rescued alive with one person in critical condition and five people confirmed dead.”





He commiserated with the families of those who lost their loved ones in the tragedy, and added that “the search and rescue effort is still ongoing.”





