COVID-19: WHO reveals countries with no coronavirus death cases





The World Health Organization, WHO, regional office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, has revealed countries with no COVID-19 death cases.





Africa has recorded 10,847 deaths due to complications arising from COVID-19.





According to the latest figure released by WHO, the number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has risen to 444,983 in the past 24 hours.





Africa has also recorded more than 214,000 recoveries from COVID-19 infections.

As of Saturday, Lesotho has reported 63 cases and zero death, followed by Seychelles (81 cases, 0 death), Eritrea (215 cases, 0 death), Namibia (350 cases, 0 death), and Uganda (911 cases, 0 death).





Egypt has 3,201 reported deaths, the highest number on the continent.





Meanwhile, Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria, has recorded 628 reported deaths.

