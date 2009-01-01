COVID-19 patient gives birth in Oyo State
- 3 hours 19 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
A coronavirus patient has been delivered of a baby at the Olodo Infectious Disease Centre in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
Governor Seyi Makinde made this known via his official Twitter handle, @seyiamakinde, on Saturday.
Makinde, however, said the state recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total death toll in the state to 14.
He wrote, “We had our first COVID-19 patient delivery at the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo, mother and baby are doing well.
“The COVID-19 confirmation tests for 19 suspected cases came back positive.”
The cases based on Local Government Areas are from Ibadan South East (3), Ibadan North (3), Akinyele (3), Lagelu (2), Oluyole (2), Ibadan North West (2), Egbeda (1), Ido (1), Ona Ara (1), and Oyo East (1) Local Government Areas.
“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State now is 1,451.
“Sadly, we had two COVID-19-related deaths. So, the total number of deaths in Oyo state is 14,” he added.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles