COVID-19 patient gives birth in Oyo State



 A coronavirus patient has been delivered of a baby at the Olodo Infectious Disease Centre in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Governor Seyi Makinde made this known via his official Twitter handle, @seyiamakinde, on Saturday.

Makinde, however, said the state recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total death toll in the state to 14.

He wrote, “We had our first COVID-19 patient delivery at the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo, mother and baby are doing well.

“The COVID-19 confirmation tests for 19 suspected cases came back positive.”

The cases based on Local Government Areas are from Ibadan South East (3), Ibadan North (3), Akinyele (3), Lagelu (2), Oluyole (2), Ibadan North West (2), Egbeda (1), Ido (1), Ona Ara (1), and Oyo East (1) Local Government Areas.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State now is 1,451.

“Sadly, we had two COVID-19-related deaths. So, the total number of deaths in Oyo state is 14,” he added.

