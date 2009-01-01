Home | News | General | President Buhari reacts to report of a Nigerian man who returned missing money in Japan

- President Buhari has a special message for an illustrious son of the country, Ikenna Nweke

- Presidency said the Nigerian leader sent warm greetings and commendations to the Nigerian man living in Japan for doing the country proud

- Nweke found and returned a missing wallet containing a huge amount of money and he also turned down a reward

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended a Nigerian man based in Japan for presenting a good image of the country abroad.

Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, conveyed the Nigerian leader's good words and warm greetings to Ikenna Nweke in a tweet on Saturday, July 4.

According to the tweet, President Buhari is elated that Nweke returned a missing wallet and also turned down a reward from the Japanese authorities.

The Nigerian leader is known to appreciate and reward sincere Nigerians who distinguish themselves.

He considers them an epitome of the anti-corruption stand upon which his government campaigned and won two elections.

The story of Nweke's heroic deed was first publicised by the federal government through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

President Buhari is known to reward Nigerians that show integrity in their daily lives like Nweke (right). Photo credit: Twitter, Friendly News Online

NIDCOM praised the good virtue of Nweke, a Nigerian man presently based in Japan, who returned a lost wallet that contained a huge sum of money and a credit card.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa in a statement on Sunday, June 28, said Ikenna’s character is the true representation of Nigerians all over the world.

The NIDCOM boss added that the good deeds of Nigerians are far more than the few negative ones tainting the image of the country.

Ikenna is an indigene of Amauzari in Isiala Mbano local government in Imo state.

He relocated to Japan in 2013 with the help of a Japanese government-sponsored scholarship programme.

Legit.ng notes that Nweke's action could not have come at a better time than when Nigeria is being painted in poor light by the actions of cyber fraudsters like Hushpupi.

Hushpupi and another cyber fraudster, Woodberry were recently extradited to the United States by the Dubai police to face charges for scams.

