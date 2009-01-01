Home | News | General | Odion Ighalo shines as Man United destroy Bournemouth in tough Premier League battle

- Bruno Fernandes scored a stunning freekick and provided two assists against a helpless Bournemouth side

- Youngster Mason Greenwood scored a brace as United beat the Cherries 5-2 at Old Trafford

- The win takes Solskjaer’s men into the top four for the first time since November 2019

Manchester United leapfrogged Chelsea to climb to fourth spot for the first time since late 2019 after another emphatic performance saw the Red Devils blow away Bournemouth 5-2 at Old Trafford.

In a highly entertaining encounter, Bournemouth took the lead in the 16th minute after Junior Stanislas took advantage of some calamitous defending to get the better of Harry Maguire and power a shot past David De Gea in a tight angle.

READ ALSO: Xavi reportedly agrees to replace Setien as next Barcelona coach

United were dominant for most of the first half as they pushed for an equaliser and it came in the 29th minute courtesy of 18-year old Mason Greenwood.

Ronaldo Delima tops list of highest goalscorers at 21 for club and country (see where Messi and Ronaldo are)

The youngster powered a shot past a helpless Aaron Ramsdale after midfielder Bruno Fernandes squared a decent past just outside the penalty area.

Bruno Fernandes once again ran the show against Bournemouth. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The game was turned on its head six minutes later after Marcus Rashford converted a penalty after a Bournemouth player was found to have handled the ball in the penalty area.

In form French forward Anthony Martial put the game beyond Bournemouth’s reach with a stunning curler at the stroke of half time for his 20th goal of the season in all competitions.

A Joshua King penalty in the 50th minute briefly changed the scope of the game as Bournemouth tried to mount a comeback but up stepped Greenwood yet again.

The youngster, who has come of age under Solskjaer, powered another shot past the Bournemouth keeper in the 54th minute to re-establish United’s two-goal cushion, with Bruno Fernandes wrapping up another scintillating performance with a stunning freekick from the edge of the area five minutes later.

Former Real Madrid star reveals how Mourinho almost 'killed' Ronaldo despite scoring a hat-trick

Substitute Odion Ighalo, who came in to replace Martial almost got in on the act late on but his shot went agonizingly wide.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Odion Ighalo is set to receive another personal award at his boyhood club Manchester United as his strike in the 2-1 win over Norwich City in the FA Cup quarter-final has been nominated for the Goal of the Month award for June.

The former Nigerian international is now in line for another award after he flicked the ball with his right from close range leaving Tim Crul hapless in goal to give his side the lead.

Ighalo has been impressive since arriving the Old Trafford club in January and was handed his 12th appearance then he scored a sublime goal to help his side reach the semi-final of the FA Cup.

Rashidi Yekini is irreplaceable in Super Eagles – Abdul Sule | Legit TV

Champions League defending champions Liverpool stunned by Napoli

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...