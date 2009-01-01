Home | News | General | Breaking: Liverpool agree world record move to sign top Bayern Munich superstar

Thiago Alcantara who currently plays for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga is now on the verge of moving to England after he reportedly agreed personal terms with Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp is planning to bolster his squad for next season after winning the 2019/20 Premier League title so as for him to retain the trophy.

According to the latest report on UK Sun, negotiations between Liverpool and Bayern Munich is going on and the deal is expected to cost the Blues massive £31 million.

The report added that the Anfield landlords will first pay Bayern Munich the sum of £27m and will roll out the balance on bonuses' basis.

Alcantara has been playing for Bayern Munich for the past seven years and the Spaniard has made 230 appearances for the German champions.

So for for him in Gemany, Thiago has won seven Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich which is an incredible achievement.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Leroy Sane signed for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich after several months of being linked with the German club.

The Bundesliga giants were made to apologise after they announced the signing of Manchester City star from Manchester City too soon.

Bayern were recently crowned German champions after winning the league with a few matches to spare.

The Bavarians have never hidden their intentions of signing Sane from Man City, a move which was slowed down due to his injury during the Community Shield game against Liverpool.

And while the deal was confirmed this morning, it had not gone through last night, so Bayern had to say sorry to City for their mistake. However both clubs have now confirmed the deal.

Also, Legit reported that Bayern Munich defender David Alaba could be heading to the Premier League this summer as Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a big move to sign the 28-year-old superstar.

With the 2019/20 Premier League season remaining seven games to end, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is already planning for the coming term with the recruitment of good players.

According to the Athletic, the Blues' chiefs have already approached Bayern Munich for the possibility of them signing David Alaba at the end of the season.

