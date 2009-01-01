Home | News | General | Messi 'gives' final condition that will make him not to leave Barcelona this summer

- Lionel Messi is now on the verge of leaving Spanish giants Barcelona

- But the Argentine could stay if the Catalan giants should appoint Xavi

- Messi and Xavi played together at Camp Nou for more than ten years

Barcelona fans and followers will now be praying that the club should appoint former player Xavi as that could be the only thing that would make Lionel Messi not to leave Nou Camp.

Catalan chiefs have been left worried during the week when Lionel Messi confirmed that he would love to leave the side when his contract expires next summer.

Messi's decision might be as a result of his reported feud with current handler Quique Setien who has been under serious fire since football resumed.

There have been reports however that Barcelona bosses are preparing to fire Setien and bring in Xavi at the end of the season.

And according to the report on UK Sun, Barcelona chiefs will do themselves lot of good if they should give Xavi the job at the end of the term.

Before Xavi left Barceona, the Spaniard enjoyed cordial relationship for more than ten years at the Camp Nou.

Xavi is the current manager of Al Sadd in Qatar and he was also approached before the Spanish champions gave the job to Quique Setien.

Barcelona are currently occupying second position on the Spanish La Liga table behind big rival Real Madrid.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how former Barcelona star Xavi reportedly agreed mega deal to replace embattled manager Quique Setien as the next manager of the Catalan giants on £5.4m-a-year deal.

Quique Setien has been under serious pressure at Barcelona most especially when football resumed after three month's break due to the trouble in the world.

There have been reports of Barcelona players falling out with Quique Setien recently in which the likes of Messi and Suarez are said to be ignoring some instructions.

Even before Setien was appointed as Barcelona coach, Xavi was linked with a return to the club where he made his name, but refused to join.

According to Mundo Deportivo, a "firm agreement" is in place that would see Barcelona pay Xavi, 40, a tasty £5.4 million per year.

