Home | News | General | Governor Akeredolu gets 21-day ultimatum to hand over to deputy Ajayi

- Deputy governor of Ondo state, Ajayi, wants to rule the state while Akeredolu is in isolation battling coronavirus infection

- Ajayi says Akeredolu should do the needful in the next 21 days in line with the constitution

- Ondo state governor, Akeredolu, has said he had no intention of handing over to his deputy who recently decamped to an opposition party

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has been urged to hand over the affairs of the state to his deputy, Agboola Ajayi.

Akeredolu is in isolation receiving treatment for coronavirus infection and his deputy, with whom he is having a long-running battle, wants to rule in his stead.

The governor has said he would not hand over to Ajayi.

Daily Sun reports that Ajayi, in his reply to the governor's comment, issued a 21-day ultimatum to Akeredolu to obey the provisions of the constitution as required by his legal profession.

“Ordinarily, one expects Mr Governor to bring to bear on governance his background as a lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN).

"But it is rather surprising and worrisome that the Governor has chosen the part of perversin of justice, by allowing his close aides to go astray in a matter of constitutionality," a statement by Ajayi's spokesperson, Allen Sowore read.

Governor Akeredolu is seeking another four-year term in office in Ondo elections later this year but he is at odds with his deputy, Ajayi.

Legit.ng reported earlier that despite testing positive for coronavirus, Governor Akeredolu vowed not to transmit power to Ajayi, his deputy governor in an acting capacity.

Akeredolu, who is in isolation and undergoing treatment at home said there was no reason for him to hand over to the deputy governor.

The governor, speaking through Donald Ojogo, the state commissioner for information and orientation, described Ajayi as the greatest threat to his administration.

He added that the deputy governor has since left the APC and governance.

Governor Akeredolu announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Tuesday, June 30, via a video shared on his official and verified Twitter account.

Akeredolu said at the time of receiving his test result, he was asymptomatic but had since gone into self-isolation.

