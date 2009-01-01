Home | News | General | How this white woman gave me confidence at work in the UK - Nigerian man reveals (photo)

- A Nigerian nurse in the UK, Abdulmalik Jibrin Mohammed, has celebrated the white woman, Daniela Lopes Duarte, who mentored him

- Abdulmalik said that when he started working in the UK and was shy, the woman bolstered his confidence

- The Nigerian man, therefore, wished Daniela a happy birthday as he appreciated her kind act

A Nigerian man who is a staff nurse at AMU Queen Elizabeth Hospital Woolwich, Abdulmalik Jibrin Mohammed, has praised a white woman from Portugal who welcomed him at work in the UK.

He said that Daniela Lopes Duarte encouraged him with inspiring words when she saw that he was shy and not comfortable at work when he got to the United Kingdom.

Abdulmalik said after the encounter, he was more confident at work, and his determination to be better also grew. On his LinkedIn page, he asked people to wish the Portuguese lady a lovely birthday.

A collage of the Nigerian man and Lopes. Photo source: LinkedIn/Abdulmalik

Source: UGC

