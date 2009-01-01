Home | News | General | Jubilation as Oyo records its first COVID-19 patient delivery at isolation centre

- A baby was delivered by a coronavirus patient at the Olodo Infectious Disease Centre, Oyo state

- The good news was announced by Governor Makinde on Twitter

- Giving COVID-19 update, the governor disclosed the state, unfortunately, lost two more people bringing the total death toll to 14

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Oyo has recorded its first COVID-19 patient delivery at the Olodo Infectious Disease Centre in Ibadan, the state capital.

This was disclosed by the state governor, Seyi Makinde, via his official Twitter handle, @seyiamakinde on Saturday, July 4, while giving COVID-19 update.

Mother and baby are doing well, according to Makinde.

The state, however, recorded two more deaths from the dreaded coronavirus. This bring the total number of deaths in the state to 14.

Governor Makinde said Oyo state recorded its first COVID-19 patient delivery at the Olodo Infectious Disease Centre in Ibadan. Photo Credit: @seyiamakinde Twitter

Source: UGC

The governor added that the COVID-19 confirmation tests for 19 suspected cases came back positive

"The cases are from Ibadan South East (3), Ibadan North (3), Akinyele (3), Lagelu (2), Oluyole (2), Ibadan North West (2), Egbeda (1), Ido (1), Ona Ara (1) and Oyo East (1) Local Government Areas.

"So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1451," the Oyo governor's tweet read.

Meanwhile, the commissioner for youth development and sports in Oyo state, Seun Fakorede, disclosed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 28-year-old commissioner who announced his COVID-19 status on Friday, June 26, said he is an asymptomatic carrier of the virus.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He made the announcement a day after the immediate past governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi died after spending weeks in intensive care for coronavirus complications.

The former Oyo governor died at a private hospital in Lagos at the age of 70.

In an emotion-laden tribute, Bolaji Tunji, a media adviser to the late ex-governor shed more light on the death of his boss.

Tunji disclosed how the politician made a journey of no-return from Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, to Abuja, the nation's capital. According to him, it was during that fateful trip that the late senator took ill and did not recover.

How Nigeria's Covid-19 cases rose from 7000 to over 20,000 in one month | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...