Home | News | General | This is what will happen to Nigerian women who keep using bleaching cream - Nigerian expert reveals

- Professor Ernest Orji of OAUTHC has greatly condemned the use of bleaching cream by Nigerian women

- The professor said its use does so much damage to the skin that it makes the user prone to cancer

- Orji asked women to be self-satisfied with their natural skin and beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Professor Ernest Orji of the department of gynaecology in Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife, has said that women who bleach their skins are at greater risk of having cancer of the kidney and infertility.

He made this revelation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, June 30 in Ile-Ife.

Orji said that everybody has what he called flora which serves as skin protection against cancer. He added that lead is one component contained in bleaching cream which is injurious to the skin.

Nigerian man with 2 wives laments hardship under Buhari's administration, says he wants a 3rd wife

“People, especially, women should desist from using a bleaching cream, because it always has adverse effects on them by causing them infertility in their later years,” he said.

An illustrative picture showing two hands trying to apply some cream. Photo source: The Nation

Source: UGC

The gynaecologist, therefore, advised Nigerians to always be contented with their natural skin colour, saying many diseases come from self-indulgence.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that social media was recently set abuzz after a video surfaced online and showed the extreme process a Nigerian beauty expert employed in whitening a woman’s skin.

In the disturbing video, the client was immersed into a bubbling bath, while the skin beauty expert scrapped layers off her dark skin.

Many had criticised the process employed in bleaching the skin and submitted that the client was exposing herself to cancer.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news

In other news, scientists alerted the public of a new flu virus resident in Chinese pigs, saying it has become even more infectious and dangerous to humans and needs to be closely monitored so it does not become another pandemic.

If you have fever, it’s more likely due to malaria than COVID-19 - PTF coordinator says, begs private hospitals not to reject patients of other diseases

It was, however, gathered that the study by the scientists said the virus threat is not imminent. The discovery was made when a team of researchers assessed influenza viruses found in pigs from 2011 to 2018.

They found a G4 strain of H1N1 which has all the features of being a pandemic. The paper of the study was published by the US Journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

It was also discovered that people who work on pig farms have a high amount of the virus in their bloodstreams, adding that it is important to monitor workers in the swine industry.

Should the government ban bleaching creams? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...