Home | News | General | Edo guber: Atiku commends Wike’s appointment, urges unity in PDP camp

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Former Nigeria’s Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has commended the appointment of Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike as chairman of the Edo state governorship election national campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, saying the council would do well to deliver on its mandate.

The 2019 Presidential candidate of the PDP also lauded the choice of Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri as deputy chairman of the to campaign council.

Reacting to the appointments in a statement signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku said the PDP “couldn’t have made a better choice because Governor Wike is an outstanding and dedicated party man who has consistently worked for the success of our party.”

In his words, “Wike is eminently qualified for this important assignment, especially at these critical times when the country is desperately looking for change from the present state of despair in the land.”

He added that “because of Wike’s impressive track record, I have no doubt in my mind that he has what it takes to lead the re-energized, rejuvenated, repositioned and re-engineered PDP to victory in Edo state.

“We should be solidly united in this task by throwing our weight behind Governor Wike in the effort to retake Edo State and return it to the path of even greater development.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...