COVID-19 patient gives birth, as Oyo records 19 new cases



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 18 minutes ago
Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said a COVID-19 patient was just delivered of a baby at one of the isolation centres in the state

According to the governor, the woman, who is the second COVID-19 patient in the country to give birth in an isolation centre, and her child, are both healthy and doing well.

He also hinted that the state had recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19, which the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,451.

He added that the state also recorded two new COVID-19 related deaths. “We had our first COVID-19 patient delivery at the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo. Mother and baby are doing well.”

“The COVID-19 confirmation tests for 19 suspected cases came back positive. The cases are from Ibadan South East (3), Ibadan North (3), Akinyele (3), Lagelu (2), Oluyole (2), Ibadan North West (2), Egbeda (1), Ido (1), Ona Ara (1) and Oyo East (1) Local Government Areas. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1451.

“Sadly, we had two COVID-19 related deaths. So, the total number of deaths in Oyo State is 14,” the governor said.

Vanguard

