Never misuse privileges, then start blaming witches and wizards — Actress Eucharia Anunobi

Veteran Nollywood Actress cum Evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi recently took to her social media page to advise her fans on the importance of making use of opportunities.

According to Eucharia, when the door gets shut in one’s face, it might never be opened again..

She further prayed that whoever might be going through her post should receive wisdom to treasure privileges.

Her post reads ;

NEVER MISUSE PRIVILEGES !

Because when the door gets shut in your face .

It might never be opened again .

Then you start blaming witches and wizards.

May you receive wisdom and have your mind transformed and renewed ,to treasure privileges !

May you not shoot yourself in the leg in Jesus powerful name.

