Man United & PSG Willing To Offer €120m Plus 1-2 Players For Messi If He Leaves Barca

PSG and Manchester Utd will rival for Messi if he wants to leave Barcelona, according to Argentina media VarskySports.

The report claims that both clubs willing to pay 120 million euros and 1-2 players to sign Messi..

Messi has called off negotiations over a new deal, with the Barcelona captain angry about leaked media reports that appeared to blame him for the sacking of coach Ernesto Valverde in January.

That’s according to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, who reported that the 33-year-old is also frustrated about the Barca squad’s lack of quality and wants to leave at the end of next season.

The report will fuel speculation about where Messi will play next – with the forward’s options potentially including a reunion with former Nou Camp boss Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola’s contract with Manchester City is also due to expire at the end of next season, although it remains to be seen whether he will sign a new deal at the Etihad Stadium.

