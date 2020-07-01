Home | News | General | Popular Delta Cleric, Pastor Leigh, Is Dead

Founder and Senior Pastor of Father’s House Bible Church in Effurun, Delta State, Pastor (Dr.) Richmond Leigh, is dead.

The popular cleric reportedly died on Friday..

He was said to have been ill briefly before passing on at an undisclosed hospital in Warri.

Pastor Leigh had few years ago, won a 26-year old land dispute with Ubeji Community in Warri when the Supreme Court affirmed that he was the rightful owner of a seven-acre piece of land.

The church, also known as Richmond Susan Leigh Ministries, has satellite branches in Rivers and Lagos states.

The church is one of the first churches in the twin cities of Warri and Effurun to begin a yearly Christmas programme, The Nativity of Jesus Christ, which members of other denominations attend.

