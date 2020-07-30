Home | News | General | BBNaija: 30,000 Nigerian youths applied for Season 5
No fewer than 30,000 Nigerian youths entered for the fifth edition of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija.

The organizers, MultiChoice Nigeria, made the disclosure on Saturday..

They were, however, silent on the number of housemates that will enter the BBNaija house in 2020.

Currently, those who made the final cut are in quarantine to ensure they are not exposed to coronavirus infection.

The Season 4 edition in 2019 featured a total of 26 participants.

They were Mercy, Mike, Frodd, Omashola, Seyi, Diane, Ike, Elozonam, Cindy, Tacha, Khafi, Venita, Sir Dee, Esther, Gedoni, Jackye, Joe, Enkay, Jeff, Nelson, Thelma, Tuoyo, Kim Oprah, Ella, Avala and Isilomo.

Chief Customer Officer, Martin Mabutho, revealed that the BBNaija prize money this year will be “the highest ever in the history of the show”.

Last year, the winner Mercy Eke, went home with N30 million prize money.

Martin added that BBNaija will continue to provide “quality entertainment and value for the audience while exporting Nigerian culture to the world”.

