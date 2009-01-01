Home | News | General | Willian, Giroud score as Chelsea embarrass Watford in Premier League tie

- Chelsea vs Watford's Premier League game ended 3-0 in favor of the Blues

- Olivier Giroud, Ross Barkley and Willian scored the three goals for Chelsea

- Lampard and his men are now occupying fifth position on the Premier League table

Chelsea on Saturday, July 4, kept alive their hopes of making the top four in the Premier League after beating visiting Watford 3-0 in an entertaining tie at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues knew before the start of the match that a win is what they need to help their quest of making the top four after Manchester United recorded big victory in their own game.

Mason Mount had the first chance to give Chelsea the lead in the 4th minute when he got a superb pass from N'Golo Kante, but he was unable to beat Ben Foster.

Frenchman Olivier Giroud netted the first goal for Chelsea in the 28th minute after getting a perfect delivery from Ross Barkley.

Brazilian star Willian scored the second goal for Chelsea in the 43rd minute after Etienne Capoue conceded a penalty for pushing Christian Pulisic in which the referee had no choice than to blow.

Ross Barkley finally got a reward for his hard work by scoring the third goal for Chelsea in the 90th minute after getting an assist from Cesar Azpilicueta as the Blues won 3-0.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Brazilian play maker Willian recently put pen to paper to extend his contract at the club until the end of July, however his future is still unclear.

Reports have it that Pedro may likely join Roma next season, but reports that Willian's attempt to move to a Chinese club has stalled.

GOAL are reporting that with the failed discussion of the Brazilian and the unnamed Chinese club, Chelsea are looking to retain Willain who is poised to become the club’s longest serving Brazilian.

Willian earlier disclosed that the Blues are not going about change their mind of giving him more than a 2-year contract as against the 3-year deal he wants.

Despite claiming his career at the Blues remain uncertain, Willian signed a short-term extension so he can see out the remainder of the campaign as the Premier League season is due to run at least into July.

