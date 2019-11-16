Home | News | General | Bello speaks on Appeal Court judgments affirming him as Kogi governor

- Governor Yahaya Bello has reacted to the affirmation of his re-election by the Court of Appeal

- The Kogi state governor said the judgment was a validation of the historic mandate given to him by Kogites

- The governor also thanked his supporters in the state for their support and prayers

Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has described the judgments of the Court of Appeal upholding his election for a second term in office as Kogi state governor as an affirmation of his landmark victory in the polls on last year November.

The appellate court affirmed Bello's re-election on Saturday, July 4 in landmark judgements totalling four in number.

The appeals were filed by the Action Peoples Party (APP), the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively against the corresponding judgments of the Kogi State elections petitions tribunal.

The tribunal had last month dismissed the petitions against the governor and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement by Onogwu Muhammed, spokesman to the governor, Governor Bello said the 4 judgments by the court of appeal were validations of the historic mandate given to him by Kogi people, adding that greater impetus has been given to his drive to do even more for the state and her people.

The governor lauded the 5-man panel which heard the matter while thanking his supporters for their support and prayers.

“The rule of law once again came to the defence of democracy by affirming the collective will of the people of Kogi state which was expressed in such decisive fashion on the 16th of November, 2019,” he said.

While calling on all Kogi indigenes to join his administration in moving the state forward, Governor Bello reiterated his resolve to continue working for the unity of Kogi state by running an all-inclusive administration characterised by open-door policies, and visionary developmental milestones.

PDP's Musa Wada was also penalized for wasting the time of the court with his appeal.

Wada was, therefore, ordered to pay N100,000 each to Governor Bello, the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission, who were listed as respondents in the appeal of the opposition party's candidate.

[embedded content]

