Kelechi Iheanacho on fire as Leicester City record big win over Crystal Palace in EPL tie

- Leicester City vs Crystal Palace's Premier League game ended 3-0 in favor of Foxes

- Kelechi Iheanacho scored the first goal before Jamie Vardy netted brace for the hosts

- City are still occupying third position on the Premier League standings

Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho continued with his impressive form this season for Leicester City as he scored for the Foxes on Saturday, July 4, in their 3-0 home win over Crystal Palace.

Going into this encounter after losing their last encounter and also their failure to record a win in their last five games, Leicester City knew a win will really help their quest.

But Crystal Palace were very tough for the hosts in the first half as they refused to concede any goal thanks to their goalkeeper Vicente who produced many saves.

Leicester City however scored their first goal in the 49th minute through Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho who got superb assist from Youri Tielemans.

Five minutes later, the Nigerian had another chance to score another goal, but he was denied by Crystal Palace goalkeeper.

Jamie Vardy scored the second goal for Leicester City in the 77th minute after he got an assist from Harvey Barnes to give the Foxes a 2-0 lead.

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace: Kelechi Iheanacho scores as Foxes record 3-0 win (photo: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

Harvey Barnes provided the assist again for Jamie Vardy to score his second goal in the 90th minute for Leicester City to win the match 3-0.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers defended Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi for the penalty he caused his side which gave Everton a 2-1 win over the Foxes in Premier League tie.

Everton on Wednesday night, July 1, maintained their home record against Leicester City after recording a controversial 2-1 win in an encounter played behind closed doors.

Richarlison scored the first goal for the hosts in the 10th minute after receiving a superb assist from Anthony Gordon in which Kasper Schmeichel was beaten.

And after six minutes Gordon netted the opener, Wilfred Ndidi was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box in which the referee gave Everton a penalty.

Gylfi Sugurdsson stepped forward to convert the penalty as Kelechi Iheanacho's second half goal failed to to save Leicester City from a defeat.

