Home | News | General | Breaking: President Buhari makes new important appointment

- President Buhari has picked a new executive scribe for the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission

- Reverend Pam from Plateau state is the man chosen by the Nigerian leader for the position

- 60-year-old Pam was the former chairman of a similar body in his native Plateau state

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Reverend Yakubu Pam as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission.

The appointment was announced by the Twitter handle of the Nigerian Presidency late on Saturday, July 4.

According to the presidency, Reverend Pam's appointment takes effect from Friday, June 26, 2020.

Before his appointment, Pam chaired the Plateau State Christian Pilgrims Board.

In a following statement by President Buhari's media aide, Femi Adesina, the Nigerian leader urged the Executive Secretary to sustain his reconciliatory pre-disposition in his new position.

Governor Bello insists Kogi state remains COVID-19-free, lifts lockdown

Reverend Pam was born on February 20, 1960 in Gyel, Jos South LGA of Plateau state and he holds a first degree in Christian Education.

Adesina explains that as an ordained Minister, Rev Pam brings to the position more than 30 years of leadership experience in the Christian community, coupled with a deep understanding of promoting inter-religious harmony and conflict resolution in the northern parts of the country.

60-year-old Reverend Pam will hold his new position as executive secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission for the next five years. Photo credit: Daily Independent.

Source: UGC

The cleric has held many leadership positions in the Church, including Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of Northern Nigeria (which includes the 19 Northern States and Abuja) from 2016 to date, Vice President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, 2013 to date and District Superintendent, Jos mainland Assemblies of Nigeria, 2010 to date.

He also served as Chairman, Plateau State Inter-Religious Council; and Chairman, Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Committee, Plateau state.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Tragedy averted as fire outbreak hits Presidential Villa

His appointment took effect from June 26 and will last for a period of five years.

In a similar but separate vein, Legit.ng reported also that President Buhari on Wednesday, July 1, requested the Senate to screen and confirm 41 non-career and one career ambassadors for an immediate appointment.

Buhari’s letter of request was read on the floor at plenary by the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan.

Among the nominees were Debo Adesina (Oyo), ex-minister of state for defence, Ademola Seriki (Lagos) and Dare Sunday Awoniyi (Kogi).

5 years after, Nigerians speak about Buhari's administration | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...