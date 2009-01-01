Home | News | General | I am alive, hale and hearty - Evangelist Ebenezer Obey denies death rumour

- Foremost juju musician, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey has said he is alive, hale and hearty

- This came up after the veteran singer was rumoured to have died earlier on Saturday, July 4, in London

- In a video shared on social media by one of his sons, Tolu Obey, the singer who was full of life even sang to the delight of his fans

Nigerian veteran juju musician, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey has debunked the widespread rumour that he died earlier on Saturday, July 4, in faraway London.

Legit.ng spoke with a close ally of the veteran singer, Tope Olukole, who denied the rumour with the wave of the hand saying Baba Obey is not in London but in Nigeria. He noted that though the singer travelled abroad earlier this year, he came into the country before the lockdown and is hale and hearty.

The singer also known as Obey Commander in a video made by his children and shared by one of them who is also a musician, Tolu Obey, was spotted with another of his sons smiling and full of life.

The son who was first to speak said: "Praise the Lord! This is Baba Obey here and alive. He is life and direct."

Evangelist Ebenezer Obey debunks death rumour. Photo: Screenshot from Tolu Obey's Facebook post

Source: Facebook

The son went ahead and asked his father to address his fans or sing for them. Obey said: "Well, I give thanks to God almighty, I am hale and hearty, 'ko si nkan to se mi o, alaafia ni mo wa'. I am fine."

The son went on to assure his dad's fans that his father is at home right now, with no worries.

The juju maestro turned gospel singer than sang a popular Yoruba song: "Ijo le mi o ma jo, erin lemi o maa rin, Olugbala ti dami lare ota ma yo" which when translated means I will dance and laugh as God has vindicated me, my enemy don't rejoice)

[embedded content]

