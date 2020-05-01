Home | News | General | Inferno claims 16 lives, destroys N40.6m properties in Kano

Kano state

By Bashir Bello

No fewer than 16 persons were said to have lost their lives in fire Incidents in the month of June this year in Kano State.

The Spokesperson of the State Fire Service, Saidu Muhammed, who disclosed this during the weekend said the incident also left properties worth N40.6 million destroyed within the period under review.

Muhammed said the service also succeeded to save 71 lives and property worth N120 million in 51 fire incidents.

According to him, “the Service also received 50 rescue calls and 9 false alarms from the residents within the period under review.

“The fire incidents could be attributed to a road accident; use of inferior electrical appliances as well as the poor application of boiling ring, electrical appliances and Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG.

“The residents of the state are however advised to exercise caution while handling electrical appliances to avoid fire incidents,” Muhammed however said.



