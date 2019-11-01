322 stranded Nigerians arrive Lagos airport from USA
- 2 hours 45 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
By Lawani Mikairu
322 stranded Nigerians in the United States of America, USA, on Saturday, arrived at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, onboard Ethiopian Airlines flight.
The Ethiopian Airline flight ET 509 departed the USA at around 12:45 is Nigerian time on Saturday for Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.
All the evacuees tested negative before boarding the plane in the USA and they are expecting to go into 14 days self Isolation on arrival in Nigeria in keeping with the new rules on evacuation.
The evacuees who chose to stay in any hotel will bear the cost of the accommodation. They are also expected to leave their international passport with immigration, airport officials, especially Port Health.
Their passports will be handed back after the 14 days Isolation period if they test negative.
Those who test positive will be taken to treatment centres for observation and treatment.
Recall the federal government had hitherto been responsible for the cost of isolating evacuees from different countries. But this was changed after a series of protests by the evacuees who sometimes complain of neglect and abandonment in the hotels.
Vanguard
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles