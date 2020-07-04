Home | News | General | Expose criminals in your midst, MACBAN tells members

By David Odama

NASARAWA State chapter of MACBAN members in Nasarawa to expose kidnappers and other criminals activities in the state

The directive is coming at the wake of increasing cases of kidnapping, cattle rustling, rape in Nasarawa State which most of the suspects are allegedly from the Fulani tribe.

Leaders of the Fulani group, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, (MACBAN) said when it converged on Lafia to prefer a solution to the menace that it acknowledged that most of the crimes were perpetrated in Nasarawa State especially kidnapping, theft and cattle rustling orchestrated by Fulani visitors from Zamfara, Bauchi, Sokoto, Katsina states.

Chairman, MACBAN, Alhaji Mohammed Hussaini said the association acknowledged that most of the crime perpetrated in Nasarawa State especially kidnapping, theft and cattle rustling were orchestrated by Fulani visitors who came from the far north such as Zamfara, Bauchi, Sokoto, Katsina states their children in the state.

“Most of the kidnappers in the state were from Zamfara, Niger, Kaduna, Bauchi and Kasina states among others who have caused security problems in their respective states.”

Hussani who regretted that their members were also siding and abating criminal activities in the state, the action of some of their members was portraying the entire Fulani in a bad name, as they were now being branded kidnappers and armed robbers.

He called on every Fulani family to expose criminals among them to show the world that they were good and peaceful people.

“Majority of the kidnapped victims are Fulani people because our people are living in the bush and are vulnerable to the activities of criminals.”

MACBAN Chairman said Nasarawa State belongs to them, hence, the need for all leaders of the social-cultural group to restrategise and fetch out bad elements among them for the prosecution to enable the government to thrives.

“How can we allow a few strangers from other states to tarnish our integrity? Look at what happened in Udege – Loko Road where these strangers, our children together with some indigenous tribe of the area, whisk away 30 people to an unknown destination.

“Let’s us restrategise, if your son, brother or anyone you know that is among these bad eggs, bring them out or the law will take its course on you the leaders.”

He attributed illiteracy and hard drugs as the major factor hence the need for relevant security agents to rise up to its responsibility to reduce crime to the barest minimum.

Also speaking, Lawal Dono, Chairman of Ardos in the state said as leaders, they would not harbour criminal elements, noting that, they would direct their people to provide the security agencies with relevant information about criminal elements since they are the once in the bush.

While some leaders of some of the local government said some arrest was based on their efforts at the local level, challenging other tribes in the state to also accord same as a measure to complement the effort of security agents in the fight against criminalities.

