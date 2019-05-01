Home | News | General | COVID-19: PDP urges prayers for Umahi, Ortom’s wife

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called for prayers for the speedy recovery of Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, the wife of Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, Eunice, as well as other Nigerians who have tested positive to COVID-19.

The PDP described the increase in the spread of the pandemic across the country as disturbing.

The party in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, however, restated its charge to Nigerians not to succumb to fear but at the same time redouble their vigilance and adherence to preventive measures of personal hygiene, social and physical distancing and early reporting of symptoms.

“The PDP urges Nigerians not to let down their guard but remain conscious of the reality of COVID-19, especially with the easing of social restrictions in the country.

“The party urges the federal government to intensify efforts in awareness campaign as well as providing economic stimulus to minimize social exposure and vulnerability of Nigerians in various sectors of endeavours.

“The PDP restates its call for the concerted commitment of all citizens in reciprocating the sacrifices of our health workers and others on the front lines to defeat the pandemic in our country,” the statement read in part.

