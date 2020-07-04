Flood takes over Abeokuta roads, as residents count loses
James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta
Early morning downpour that occurred in Abeokuta metropolis has created palpable fear in the minds of residents of the ancient city.
Vanguard gathered that the heavy downpour which started at about 1.15 am on Saturday had destroyed property worth several millions of naira.
Among the property destroyed were part of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential library fence located at Moshood Abiola way, Abeokuta, and several properties such as electronics and personal belongings of some people that were washed away by the flood.
All areas within the Abeokuta metropolis were adversely affected by the flood, as houses at the bank of the river were submerged.
Mostly affected areas also include Kuto, Isale -Igbein, Lanfewa, Amolaso, Ijeun-Titun, Ago -Ijesa, Abiola way, Isale Abetu, Sokori, Igbore, Oke Mosan and Isale Make area, all in Abeokuta South and North local government areas of Ogun State.
Our Correspondent who visited some of the areas saw residents counting their losses.
The popular Ogun river was full to the brim. Also, Vehicles were trapped in the flood while as at press time no life has reportedly been lost.
