Cristiano Ronaldo makes history as Juventus thrash Torino

SPORTSerie A: Cristiano Ronaldo makes history as Juventus thrash TorinoPublished on July 4, 2020By Don Silas

Juventus superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, on Saturday evening made history after scoring a free-kick in his side’s Serie A 4-1 victory against Torino..

Juventus defeated Torino at the Allianz Stadium, thanks to goals from Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado, Cristiano Ronaldo and Koffi Djidji (OG).

Andrea Belotti did score for Torino as Maurizio Sarri’s men grabbed all three points against the visitors.

However, Ronaldo’s goal against Torino means the 35-year-old is now the first player to score 25 plus league goals in Serie A, La Liga and Premier League, according to ESPN.

Reacting after the game, Ronaldo, in a tweet on his official Twitter page, described Juventus’ victory against Torino as a ‘big win’.

The Portuguese captain tweeted: “Big win! We need this spirit … UNTIL THE END.”

Juventus are on top of the Serie A log with 75 points from 30 matches.

Sarri’s side will take on AC Milan in their next fixture on Tuesday.

