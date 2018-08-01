Updated: Abia Gov, Ikpeazu tests negative for COVID-19
By Levinus Nwabughiogu
Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).
It will be recalled that the governor who tested positive for the virus penultimate week has been in self isolation where he has equally been receiving treatment.
However, a repeat test of the virus on his samples carried out by the officials of the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC Friday night has returned negative.
A brief statement by the State Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu on Saturday morning stated that by the new development, the governor is now free of the virus.
The statement read thus: “To God the glory of God, repeat COVID-19 test conducted by Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on samples submitted by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Thursday, 2nd July, 2020, returned negative result on Friday, 3rd July, 2020.
“Governor Ikpeazu is therefore deemed free of the virus according to the extant guidelines of NCDC and the World Health Organization (WHO). Thank you.”
