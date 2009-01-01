Home | News | General | Another batch of 322 Nigerians arrives Lagos from US, authorities reveal their health status

- A fresh batch of Nigerians stranded due to the coronavirus pandemic has arrived Nigeria from the United States and India

- The 322 evacuees from the US arrived at the Lagos international airport on Saturday

- The evacuees from India, numbering 109, also arrived the international airport in Abuja

- The evacuees tested negative for COVID-19 before boarding the flight that brought them home

It is no news that many nationals are stuck in other countries due to the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

As the federal government continues to evacuate Nigerians stranded in different parts of the world, another batch has arrived from the United States and India.

No fewer than 322 Nigerian returnees arrived from the US at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Saturday, July 4, on an Ethiopian Airline.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), announced their arrival on its official Twitter page.

The commission said all the returnees tested negative for COVID-19 before boarding. They will proceed on 14 days self-isolation, a requirement by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

A total of 322 Nigerian returnees have arrived in the country from the US. Photo Credit: @nidcom_gov Twitter

Source: UGC

The flight departed the US at around 12:45 am on July 4.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of NIDCOM, welcomed the evacuees. On her Twitter page, she wrote: “Welcome home from the USA, as we await flight from India in the early hours of tomorrow."

The 109 evacuees from India also arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 7.40pm on an Air Peace flight from India on the same day.

Thirty-five of the evacuees disembarked in Abuja while 74 will proceed to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

All evacuees were also said to have tested negative to COVID-19 and will now proceed on 14 days self-isolation.

Legit.ng had reported that nine Nigerians, including a family of five, were not evacuated from the US alongside other nationals.

The family of five failed to present COVID-19 test results and were not allowed to check-in while the remaining four presented their results, but they had to be dropped because they were on a family ticket with one of the defaulters.

The negative COVID-19 test result is one of the requirements for evacuation under the Revised Quarantine Protocol of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

