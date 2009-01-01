Home | News | General | Chelsea manager Lampard shares big secret about Man United ahead of his side's FA Cup clash

- Frank Lampard has described Man United as a really strong outfit

- Chelsea and Man United will battle it out for a spot in the FA Cup final this season

- Both clubs remain in contention for a place in the Champions League with just two points separating the two teams in fourth and fifth

Frank Lampard has showered Man United with praises following the side's sensational form that has seen Chelsea come under immense pressure in the race for top four.

Both Man United and Chelsea remain strongly in contention for a place in the Champions League, with just two points separating the two teams in fourth and fifth.

The Red Devils' incredible 5-2 comeback win over Bournemouth on Saturday, July 4, momentarily fired them to fourth before Chelsea regained the spot thanks to their 3-0 comfortable victory over Watford.

And Frank Lampard appears well aware of United's threat in the race for top four even as the 2019/20 season hits the homestretch.

Jose Mourinho makes stunning statement about Lampard after win against Wolves

The English boss cited United's incisive attack-line, solid defence and creative midfield as the three key departments that set them apart from their peers.

"They are a very good team; we know that. The individuals that they have, the squad, the coaches that they have. We can only respect that," he was quoted saying by Goal.

Frank Lampard praises Man United after their massive 5-2 win over Bournemouth. Photo Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"I watched their game early and with the individual quality when you look across their frontline you see two players on 20 goals and Mason Greenwood doing what he is doing scoring regularly," he further observed.

There are now just five matches left to end the season, with not fewer than six teams all battling for Champions League spot.

Liverpool vs Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup

The Stamford Bridge dwellers will be back in action on Tuesday, July 7, when they take on Crystal Palace as Man United battle relegation-threatened Aston Villa on Thursday, July 9.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea on Saturday, July 4, kept alive their hopes of making the top four in the Premier League after beating visiting Watford 3-0 in an entertaining tie at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues knew before the start of the match that a win is what they need to help their quest of making the top four after Manchester United recorded big victory in their own game.

Olivier Giroud, Ross Barkley and Willian scored the three goals for Chelsea.

Frank Lampard and his men are now occupying fourth position on the Premier League table.

