35-year-old Ronaldo and 42-year-old Buffon make history in Serie A as they show no sign of getting old

- Cristiano Ronaldo is now the first Juventus player since Omar Sivori (1960/61) to reach 25 Serie A goals and only the sixth-ever in the club's history

- No player has played more matches than Gianluigi Buffon as he made his 648th Serie A appearance against Torino to break Paolo Maldini's record

- At 35 and 42 years respectively, both Ronaldo and Buffon are showing no signs of slowing down, despite them growing older

Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning free-kick against Torino made him the first Juventus player to score 25 goals in a Serie A season since 1961.

The 35-year-old scored his first-ever free-kick for Juventus as they kept up their title charge with a 4-1 win over Torino on Saturday, July 4.

Paulo Dybala opened the scoring for Juventus with a left footed shot from the centre of the box in the 4th minute.

It was 2-0 on the half-hour mark when Juan Cuadrado's rifled a left-footer into bottom left corner after being assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Andrea Beloti scored a penalty for Torino to give them a lifeline just before the half-time break.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a trademark free-kick in the 61st minute to make it goal number 25 in the Serie A then an own-goal from Koffi Djidji completed the rout.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, and Gianluigi Buffon, 42, make history in Serie A. Photo: Getty Images

Ronaldo first successful free-kick after 42 failed attempts saw him equal Omar Sivori's tally of 25 goals in a single season for Juventus.

Sivori was the last player to do so for the club in the 1960/61 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, and Gianluigi Buffon, 42, make history in Serie A. Photo: Getty Images

At the other end of the pitch, Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon achieved a Serie A landmark.

The legendary goalkeeper now tops the most appearances list in Serie A as he played his 648th game in the Italian top flight.

The 42-year-old, who made his Serie A debut for Parma as a 17-year-old in November 1995, overtook the record previously held by AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini which stood since 2009.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he really needed to score a free-kick after 42 failed attempts for Juventus.

The 35-year-old scored his first free-kick for Juventus after several failed attempts as he beat Torino’s goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu to put Juve 3-1 up in the Turin derby.

The game which eventually ended 4-1 also saw Ronaldo become the first Juventus player in nearly 60 years to score atleast 25 goals in Serie A.

