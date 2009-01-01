Home | News | General | Just in: Nigeria's Covid-19 cases exceed 28,000 as NCDC reports 603 new infections in 18 states, FCT

- The NCDC has reported 603 new cases in 18 states in Nigeria, and the FCT

- The new report shows 393 people have recovered in the last 24 hours while six persons died within the same period

- As of Saturday night, July 4, Nigeria has 28,167 confirmed cases of Covid-19; with 11,462 recoveries and 634 deaths

The number of COVID-19 patients in Nigeria has increased once again as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced fresh 603 new cases in the country.

The national health agency announced the new cases in 18 states and the FCT via its Twitter page on Saturday, July 4, at about 11:35pm.

As usual, Lagos topped the list with the highest number, 135, and was closely followed by Edo which had 87 new cases.

The states with the least number of new cases were Sokoto and Abia which recorded one each.

The number of deaths went from 628 on Friday night to 634 on Saturday, meaning six more people lost their lives in a space of 24 hours.

Nigeria recorded its lowest daily fatality toll in one week with six persons confirmed to have died of the virus.

According to the latest NCDC report, Nigeria now has 28,167 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Out of that number, 11,462 have recovered and have been discharged, while 634 people have lost their lives to the virus.

Below is a breakdown of the new cases:

Lagos-135 Edo-87 FCT-73 Rivers-67 Delta-62 Ogun-47 Kaduna-20 Plateau-19 Osun-17 Ondo-16 Enugu-15 Oyo-15 Borno-13 Niger-6 Nasarawa-4 Kebbi-3 Kano-2 Sokoto-1 Abia-1

Meanwhile, despite the coronavirus that is causing panic all around the world, some people still find ways of coping in these trying times and are making themselves happy in their own little way.

A hilarious video was shared on Twitter on Thursday, July 2, showing two patients busting serious dance moves in the hospital.

One of the men had his arm in a sling and the other was using a walker to get around. Although both patients, who were seen wearing face masks, had injuries, it did not stop them from enjoying themselves.

The post was shared by social media user @BlackLwendo, who did not reveal when or where the clip was filmed.

